Endrick fires Real Madrid to 1-0 win

Madrid: Kylian Mbappé’s replacement Endrick scored a first-half goal and Real Madrid won 1-0 at Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Madrid was without Mbappé after he had tooth removed and was forced to miss practice on Tuesday. The France star has scored six goals in his last five matches. Endrick, an 18-year-old Brazil forward, scored in a breakaway after Jude Bellingham’s long pass on Wednesday.

“Endrick has helped us a lot,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “His goal was fantastic. He worked well up front and on defense as well. The team has been playing well.”

Ancelotti rested regular starters Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde. Courtois’ replacement in goal, Andriy Lunin, played a key role in giving Madrid the first-leg advantage.