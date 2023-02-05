Emphasis is on slip fielding, says Dravid

Nagpur: The Indian team is focussing on fielding, especially slip catching, ahead of the opening Test against Australia beginning here on February 9, head coach Rahul Dravid said on Sunday.

The performance of India’s slip fielders has been an area of concern in the past and Dravid said the team is trying to strengthen the slip cordon during its preparatory camp here ahead of the four-match Test series. “Everyone looks in really good shape. It’s nice to get the Test team together again. We had a lot of white-ball cricket over the last month or so,” Dravid said in a video posted by the BCCI on twitter.

“Some of those boys, shifting from white-ball to red-ball, it’s nice for them to just have that extended period in the nets. The surfaces have been really good as well,” he said.

India are conducting their training sessions at the VCA Stadium in Civil Lines with the first Test scheduled at the VCA Jamtha Stadium on Thursday.

“Fielding side of things as well, that has been really important as well. The close-in catching which we think is going to become a really important part of the series. “There’s a lot of emphasis and focus on close-in catching, slip fielding, things like that when you are on the road all the time and don’t get time to build and work on those things.”

With the team on the road all through the year, Dravid said there is hardly any time to work with the players and hence it was quite exciting to get this one week ahead of the

series.