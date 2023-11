Embattled England aim Champions Trophy berth

Kolkata: Nothing less than a miracle will help Pakistan as they face a near-impossible task of making the semi-finals by winning with an unthinkable margin, while a charged-up England will look to qualify for the Champions Trophy when the two sides clash in the World Cup here on Saturday.

New Zealand’s net run-rate boosting five wicket-win over Sri Lanka has virtually shattered Pakistan’s semifinal hopes. The 1992 champions now have to beat England by an improbable margin.

New Zealand’s NRR is +0.743 while Pakistan’s is +0.036, and for the Babar Azam-led side to eclipse the former to qualify as the fourth side, it has to win by around 287 runs batting first.

While chasing, Pakistan need to win with 284 balls to spare. That is an impractical task.

For defending champions England, the World Cup title defence dream may have been over for quite a sometime now but the Jos Buttler-led side will aim to finish inside top-8 to make the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

As things stand, it’s a four-way race with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands also in the mix with England.

Their 160-run win over the Netherlands in the last match has given the down-and-out England the much-needed late charge as they have climbed up to the seventh spot and face the easiest equation among the four teams.

A win against Pakistan should seal the spot, considering that both Bangladesh and the Netherlands face tough opponents in Australia and India respectively, and also have inferior NRRs than England.

Pakistan have failed to live up to the expectations in this World Cup but have showed some late surge in the last two matches to stay alive.

Having played two matches already at the Eden Gardens, Pakistan have better knowledge about the conditions which has been slow and spin-friendly during the middle

overs.