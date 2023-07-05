Elina Svitolina opens up about impact of Russia-Ukraine war

New Delhi: For players from the warring nations -- Russia and Ukraine-- competing in sports is indeed hard. Given Europe’s blanket support for the Ukrainians, since the time the war broke out in February last year, players from Ukraine do get sympathy.



Yet, to keep away thoughts of what is happening back home is not easy.

On Monday, after winning her first round against 43-year-old veteran Venus Williams, wild card Elina Svitolina had to share her thoughts at Wimbledon’s press lounge.

Q. I have read a lot about you. Every day is a heavy day. Can you tell us something about that.

Yeah, it’s been, when I wake up, I always check news. Every moment that I’m not on the court I’m checking how my family is doing, how the situation is in Ukraine, monitoring all the time

what is happening and how me and my foundation, the team around me, how we can help in that particular moment for some kids, for my family friends or anyone.

So, this is pretty much the life that I have now on the day-to-day basis.

Q. Do you think as an athlete you could have done much better?

I don’t think about that at all. I don’t know. Maybe, yes or not. This motivates me as well to go out there, to play, to practice. People are having horrible times in Ukraine right now, and for me is no excuses to complain, because I have an amazing life. I cannot complain.

Q. You talked on Saturday about expressing some disappointment that Wimbledon was allowing Russian and Belarusian players this year. What difference do you think that’s made on Day One at Wimbledon?

Well, I feel the support, a lot of support from the people in England, and a lot of people express their support to me and to Ukrainians as well.

Other than that, I don’t know, because I didn’t compete last year here. So yeah, I cannot say more.

Q. How often do you speak with people at home?

Every day, pretty much. Yeah. with my grandmother I speak pretty much.

My dad was there, as well in Ukraine, so yeah, chat with him and speak when I can get a moment, always checking on them.

Q. On the match today, what were you thinking when Venus Williams fell down so early in the match?

Yeah, because she screamed really loud, as well. I was shaken up. Yeah, I was really shocked in a way, because I thought it was serious.

So, I was really happy for her actually that she could stand up after and didn’t take a medical timeout.

She just was checking how the knee is. And then we

continue playing.