Eight-year-old Indian-origin boy beats Polish grandmaster

Singapore: An eight-year-old Indian-origin boy defeated Polish chess grandmaster Jacek Stopa at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open in Switzerland on Sunday, becoming the youngest player to defeat a GM in classical chess.

Ashwath Kaushik, who represented Singapore, defeated Stopa, who at 37 is nearly five times older than him, according to a Channel News Asia report. The previous record was set only a few weeks earlier when Serbia’s Leonid Ivanovic beat 60-year-old Bulgarian grandmaster Milko Popchev at Belgrade Open.