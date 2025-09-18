Eight shooters qualify for WC Final in Doha

new delhi: Eight Indian shooters, including double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, have secured their places in the season-ending ISSF World Cup Final scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from December 4 to 9.

Bhaker is the only Indian shooter to have made the cut in two events -- the women’s 10m air pistol and the women’s 25m pistol -- for the ISSF showpiece which determines the season’s best shooter in each of the 12 individual Olympic events.

India will have representation in five of those 12 events.

Teenager Suruchi Singh, who dominated the women’s 10m air pistol with three back-to-back gold medals in Buenos Aires, Lima, and Munich, not only qualified for Doha but also secured the No 1 rank in the world in women’s air pistol.

Olympian Esha Singh also qualified in the women’s 10m air pistol event, with her gold medal winning performance in the fourth and final ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China. Others who have qualified include former world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, who booked his spot in the 10m air rifle with a gold medal in Buenos Aires. Agencies