Egypt beat Malaysia 2-1 to win Squash World Cup

Chennai: Top-ranked Egypt defeated Malaysia 2-1 in the final to emerge champion in the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup here on Saturday.

In a thrilling final, Egypt fought their way back from 1-0 down to win 2-1, thanks to victories for young stars Aly Abou Eleinen and Fayrouz Aboelkheir. Second-seeded India finished joint third with Japan after losing to Malaysia in the semifinal.

The final saw fourth-seeds Malaysia seize the lead when Xin Ying Yee trumped Kenzy Ayman in straight games (7-4, 7-5, 7-6) in 17 minutes.

Malaysia sensed an upset but Aly Abou Eleinen beat Darren Pragasam 7-3, 7-6, 7-4 to level the tie and Fayrouz Aboelkheir edged out Aira Azman 7-4, 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 to secure the top prize for Egypt. The World Cup was revived this year after last being held in 2011, in Chennai. It marked the first time that teams were fully gender balanced, with two men and two women competing for each side.

Results - Final: Egypt beat Malaysia 2-1 (Kenzy Ayman lost to Xin Ying Yee 4-7, 5-7, 6-7; Aly Abou Eleinen beat Darren Pragasam 7-3, 7-6, 7-4; Fayrouz Aboelkheir beat Aira Azman 7-4, 7-5, 6-7, 7-6).

Final Standings: 1. Egypt, 2. Malaysia, 3. India and Japan, 5. Australia, 6. Colombia, 7. South Africa, 8. Hong Kong,

China.