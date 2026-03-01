Eden on edge

Kolkata: Team India will need luck, pluck and perhaps a few prayers as they gear up for a virtual shootout against West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash at the historic Eden Gardens on Sunday.

A win will propel Suryakumar Yadav and his young side into the semi-finals — a prospect billions of fans are fervently hoping for. In that context, it seemed only fitting that head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the revered Kalighat Temple, one of India’s 52 Shakti Peeths, to seek blessings.

In Indian sport, invoking positive energy through prayer has long been part of tradition. Yet Gambhir and captain Suryakumar know that what ultimately matters is execution on the field against a formidable West Indies side.

History adds intrigue to this contest. West Indies lifted the ICC T20 World Cup in India, while India claimed the ICC T20 World Cup title at the Kensington Oval, defeating South Africa in the final. Encounters between these two teams have always carried weight, and Sunday promises to be no different.

India’s campaign has been inconsistent, though their emphatic win over Zimbabwe in the Super 8 stage restored confidence. Earlier in the week, there were concerns about rain in Kolkata, but the latest forecast suggests clear skies. With a 7 pm start, conditions are expected to be cooler, though the dew factor — often decisive in evening matches — could come into play.

At Eden Gardens, as at Chepauk in Chennai, anti-dew measures are routinely used. The 22-yard strip appears likely to favour batters, with predictions of a 200-plus total being discussed. Yet T20 cricket rarely follows a script. West Indies stumbled against South Africa just as India were undone by Aiden Markram’s side earlier in the tournament.

There has been significant experimentation in India’s batting order. Promoting Sanju Samson to open has yielded positive results. Critics may question late-stage tinkering, but flexibility is often essential in a tournament of this nature. Selection, however, remains open. The omission of Mohammed Siraj and even vice-captain Axar Patel for a game underscores the team’s willingness to rotate.

India’s batting depth is undeniable. The stroke-making ability of Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and an understated yet dangerous Suryakumar Yadav gives the side firepower. Hardik Pandya has shown his ability to rise to big occasions.

With the ball, India rely on the class of Jasprit Bumrah and the left-arm swing of Arshdeep Singh. Spin options provide further variety. Conditions in Kolkata appear ideal for an entertaining contest, especially given the high-scoring nature of previous matches at this venue.

West Indies, meanwhile, have shown flashes of dominance. They were ruthless against Zimbabwe, and skipper Shai Hope has handled expectations well. In Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell, they possess match-winners capable of turning the game.

Ultimately, handling pressure on the big stage will be decisive. India’s experience across formats gives them confidence, but T20 cricket is inherently unpredictable. Few expected South Africa to emerge as such a robust force earlier in the tournament.

Pre-tournament favourites or not, titles add pressure. If India can stick to their natural game, field sharply and execute their plans, there is every reason to believe they can overcome West Indies and secure a place in the semi-finals.