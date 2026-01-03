EB go top of IWL after drubbing Nita FA

Kalyani: Defending champions East Bengal FC moved to the top of the Indian Women’s League standings after handing Nita Football Academy a 5-0 thrashing here on Friday.

Sulanjana Raul (6’), Soumya Guguloth (42’), Resty Nanziri (50’), Fazila Ikwaput (63’) and substitute Priyangka Devi (88’) found the net for East Bengal.

With four wins from as many games, East Bengal moved to the top of the points table. Sethu FC, who won by an equally handsome margin of 5-0 against Sesa on Friday, are in second place with 10 points from five games. Nita FA also have 10 points and have slipped to the third spot, trailing Sethu on goal difference.

In another match, Kickstart FC opened their account in the league with a dramatic 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Sribhumi FC.

Babysana Devi scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 85th minute after Loveth Njideka Edeh (81’) cancelled out Yumnam Kamala Devi’s (12’) first-half spot kick for Sribhumi. Meanwhile, Sethu FC continued their impressive run with a dominant 5-0 win over Sesa Football Academy, underlining

their attacking depth.