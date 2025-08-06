EB down Namdhari, close in on knockouts

Kolkata: East Bengal FC moved a step closer to securing a knockout berth at the 134th Durand Cup with a narrow 1-0 win over a resilient Namdhari FC in a tightly contested Group A match here on Wednesday.

Moroccan forward Hamid Ahadad, making his debut for the Red and Gold brigade, came off the bench to score the decisive goal in the 68th minute at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, handing East Bengal their second consecutive win of the tournament.

East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon made four changes to his lineup from their previous match, handing starts to goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira, and Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos and Bipin Singh up front.

In the day’s other match, in Assam’s Kokrajhar, ITBP held Punjab FC to a goalless draw in a Group D contest.