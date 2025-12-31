EB crush Sesa FA 9-0 in IWL

Kalyani: East Bengal FC’s Fazila Ikwaput and Soumya Guguloth netted a hat-trick each as the footballing powerhouse pumped in nine goals past Sesa Football Academy to earn their biggest-ever win in the Indian Women’s League here on Tuesday.

Fazila (9’, 22’, 25’, 72’) netted four, Soumya (6’, 54’, 86’) three, while Sulanjana Raul (17’) and Resty Nanziri (40’) contributed a goal each as the newly-promoted Sesa Academy suffered a 0-9 defeat, their heaviest-ever loss in the national leagues -- both IWL and IWL 2. Following the huge win, defending champions East Bengal rose to the second spot with a perfect record of nine points from three games so far. They have a game in hand against leaders Nita FA, who have 10 points.

Sesa FA are yet to open their account after four games.

The goalfest started in the sixth minute, with left-back Sushmita Lepcha creating the first two productive moves. She put in a low ball that looked harmless at first, but Sesa failed to make a simple clearance. It was picked up just outside the box by Soumya, who beat a couple of pink shirts, swiftly turned to the right and lodged a right-footed shot past Beatrice Nketia.