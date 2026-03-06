EB and Goa play out draw

kolkata: East Bengal FC and FC Goa played out a goalless draw in their Indian Super League match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Thursday.

The Gaurs are provisionally third in the table with eight points from four matches while the Red and Gold brigade are a place below with seven points from four games. Miguel Ferreira was adjudged as the Player of the match. The visitors had the first look at goal when Ishan Pandita ran in behind the defenders, but Anwar Ali made a crucial recovery tackle.