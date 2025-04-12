East Bengal win maiden IWL title

Kalyani: Twenty-one years after an East Bengal team last won a league title in Indian football, the club’s women’s outfit sealed the Indian Women’s League trophy with a 1-0 victory over defending champions Odisha FC here on Friday.

Soumya Guguloth scored the all-important goal in the 67th minute.

With this loss, Odisha FC stood on the verge of relegation and their fate is not entirely in their own hands with just one game left.

The last title East Bengal had won was the National Football League -- the predecessor of I-League -- when its men’s team lifted the trophy in the 2003-04 season. Other national titles the men’s team has won over the years were either in knock-out or league-cum-knock-out tournaments. The men’s team had also won the ASEAN Club Championship in 2003.