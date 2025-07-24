East Bengal thrash South United 5-0

Kolkata: Multiple-time champions Emami East Bengal scored an easy 5-0 to go past debutants South United FC in a Group A match of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday. Lalchungnunga, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Mahesh Singh scored the goals for the winners as the Kolkata giants secured all three points.

It was one way traffic in the first half, with East Bengal showcasing their technical superiority against the young and inexperienced side from Bengaluru. The 16-time champions held the major share of possession with South United defending deep inside their own half.

It took them just 12 minutes to take the lead through Lalchungnunga.

SUFC skipper Noel’s headed clearance fell into the path of Chungnunga, which the defender slammed into the top corner to give his side the lead.