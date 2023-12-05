East Bengal stun NorthEast United 5-0 in ISL 2023-24

Kolkata: East Bengal thrashed NorthEast United 5-0 in the 2023-24 Indian Super League at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Monday.

Borja Herrera opened the scoring as Cleiton Silva and Nandhakumar Sekar added two goals each for the biggest margin of victory for the Red and Gold brigade in the ISL.

The game got off to a rather tame start with either team struggling to get a hold of the ball.

NorthEast United were the first to launch an attack. A free-kick from the right in the third minute, which didn’t yield much. Followed by another from the left just three minutes later.

Come the ninth minute, NorthEast United’s Jithin MS had the chance to give his side the lead but his shot was just a bit high.

East Bengal were finding it difficult to get a hold of the game. With NEUFC throwing bodies forward, avenues for counter-attacks opened up. In the 14th minute, Borja Herrera thumped in a powerful shot from just outside the box, after PV Vishnu, the ball fizzed past a diving Mirshad for the Red and Gold brigade to take the lead.

East Bengal were not done. Cleiton Silva had working hard, running the channels and keeping the defenders busy. In the 24th minute, he was rewarded. A sumptuous cross from the left by Mandar Rao Dessai was met with a glancing header past Mirshad to double East Bengal’s lead.

The tables had turned by the first water break came around. NorthEast United were facing the heat and relying on counters. In the 35th minute,

NorthEast United’s Ibson Melo concerted possession and went on a solo run down the left. His cutback was tipped wide off the path of Nestor Albiach by Prabhsukhan Gill. Two minutes later, Jithin MS’s left-footed shot sailed harmlessly over.

With the clock striking 45, East Bengal had a chance to score again.

Another turnover of possession and Vishnu was set free by Cleiton with

a quick pass. The youngster took his time but hit the ball straight to the keeper, who palmed it away.

The rebound fell to Cleiton but could not sort out his footing to get a shot away as defenders scurried to clear.

In added time, Nestor Albiach’s training ground free-kick almost went past Prabhsukhan.

East Bengal looked like scoring right after the restart with another counter. Nandhakumar Sekar, who replaced Vishnu, was released by Cleiton but his shot was straight at the keeper and easily saved.

In the 52nd minute, Naorem Mahesh too missed the target. Cleiton again the provider. NorthEast United were feeling the pressure and kept retreating back. Borja Herrera sustained a head injury as blood forced him to be substituted.