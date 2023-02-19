East Bengal sour Mumbai City’s Shield party with 1st ever win against Islanders

Mumbai: East Bengal FC handed Mumbai City FC a 1-0 loss, in the hosts’ final game of the league stage in the ISL here on Sunday, shortly before they were presented with the ISL League Shield.

Mahesh Singh scored the only goal of the match in the 52nd minute before the Torch Bearers guarded their slender lead to nab their first ever ISL win over the Islanders.

Ninety minutes away from lifting the league shield, Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham brought in a few new faces into the starting lineup, making four changes. One of these players was Ayush Chhikara who was inches away from nodding the ball into the back of the net from a Bipin Singh cross from the left flank.

At the other end of the pitch, Cleiton Silva and Jake Jervis were constantly looking for an opening in the Mumbai City FC defence.

One of the most promising opportunities came when Suhair VP’s cross from the right flank was headed back across goal by Silva before Jervis’ shot flew over the bar.

Seven minutes into the second half, the visitors took the lead.

Silva’s low ball from the right was left by Suhair, before Mahesh let it run onto his left foot and flashed it past Phurba Lachenpa.

Five minutes later, Chhangte was denied by a brilliant last-ditch diving block from Lalchungnunga. Just six minutes later, another chance came Mumbai City FC’s way when Halen Nongtdu’s acrobatic volley was headed for goal but kept out by Kamaljit.

It was the first time this season that Mumbai City FC failed to score.