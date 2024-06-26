East Bengal retain Hijazi Maher for 2 more seasons

Kolkata: Jordanian defender Hijazi Maher has signed a two-year contract extension with East Bengal FC, the Indian Super League club announced on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was roped in by the Red & Gold brigade in 2023 and has since been a vital cog in the side’s defensive setup.

He was adjudged the best defender after the club won the Indian Super Cup earlier this year. He also scored two goals in the tournament.

Since joining the Kolkata-based outfit, Maher has featured in 22 matches, with second-highest clearances (99), the second-highest headed clearances (58) and the second-most

blocks (22).