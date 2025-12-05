East Bengal power past Punjab FC in Super Cup semi-final

Margao: East Bengal produced a performance of grit and ruthless efficiency to book their place in a third AIFF Super Cup final, defeating Punjab FC 3–1 here on Thursday. It marks their second final of the season, following a narrow IFA Shield defeat to Mohun Bagan SG.

The red-and-gold brigade will meet FC Goa in the final. FC Goa, who played with 10-men for the entire 90-minute duration, beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the second semi-final.

The defending champions were pushed to their limits, but two early first-half goals from Brison Fernandes (20’) and David Timor (23’) proved enough to set up a final showdown with East Bengal.

The match began with remarkable drama even before kick-off as FC Goa captain Iker Guarrotxena was sent off for a pre-match incident in the tunnel, Javier Siverio being brought in as a replacement in the starting XI, at the last minute.

Goa did not lose their resolve despite having lost their leader.

East Bengal took the lead in the 12th minute through Mohamad Bashim Rashid before Daniel Ramirez scored the equaliser from the penalty spot on the 34th minute.

But Kevin Sibille (45+3) scored at the stroke of half-time before captain Saul Crespo sealed the match in the 71st minute for Oscar Bruzon's men.

The match began with both sides tense and cautious, feeling their way through a nervy opening. Punjab carved out the first big chance when Pramveer connected with a cross inside the tenth minute, only for his header to be skewed wide.

Missing suspended defender Muhammed Uvais, Punjab looked slightly unsettled at the back, something East Bengal quickly exploited.

In the 12th minute, East Bengal struck from a cleverly worked short corner. Miguel Ferreira's floated delivery was half-cleared, but it dropped perfectly for Mohamad Bashim Rashid just outside the box.

Controlling the ball with an immaculate first touch, he fired a low, powerful shot that squirmed under goalkeeper Muheet Shabir's glove. It was Rashid's first goal for the club, and it lifted the Red and Golds into full control.