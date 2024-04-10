East Bengal eye hat-trick of wins in match against Punjab FC

New Delhi: East Bengal would look to notch a hat-trick of wins and keep their hopes of securing a play-offs berth alive in the Indian Super League when they face Punjab FC in their final round match here on Wednesday.

The Carles Cuadrat-coached Red and Gold Brigade comes into the match with wins over Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC.

With 24 points from 21 matches, a win on Wednesday will keep East Bengal in the reckoning for the play-offs but they are in a disadvantageous position as compared to Chennaiyin

FC and NorthEast United, who have 24 and 23 points respectively with each of them having one more match in hand than the Kolkata side.

The match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be played behind closed doors following a fire incident on March 13 in the stadium’s CCTV room, which left a man dead due to suffocation. There is just one spot left for the play-offs with five teams having already made the cut.