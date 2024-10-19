East Bengal desperate to revive fortunes under new coach Bruzon in derby clash vs Bagan

Kolkata: A beleaguered East Bengal will look to turn their season around under new head coach Oscar Bruzon when they face arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the much-anticipated ISL Kolkata derby on Saturday.

The season’s first derby, originally scheduled during the Durand Cup in August, was abandoned due to security concerns amid the RG Kar rape-and-murder protests, leaving fans eagerly awaiting for this showdown between the two Kolkata giants.

Since that abandonment, fortunes have been rough for East Bengal.

Four consecutive defeats led to the departure of last season’s Super Cup-winning coach Carles Cuadrat.

The Red and Gold Brigade remain the only team without a win in the 13-team standings, adding pressure on Bruzon to steady the ship and deliver results.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan have displayed their attacking flair but have struggled defensively, conceding seven goals in their first four games.

Currently sitting in fourth place with two wins, one draw, and one loss, they will aim to tighten their defense as they head into this high-stakes derby.

Jose Molina’s men will take confidence from their recent 3-0 win over Mohammedan SC, as the coach looks to secure back-to-back wins and clean sheets for the first time this season. For the Mariners, their fortress at the Salt Lake Stadium has seen a flurry of goals.

They have scored in each of their 12 home ISL games in 2024, finding the back of the net at least twice in 11 of those matches.

They have scored 29 goals at the Salt Lake Stadium in 2024, the second-highest tally for any team at a single venue in a calendar year.

Their attacking stats are equally impressive this season, averaging 7.3 shots on target per game at a

staggering 55.8% shooting accuracy, which is the best in the league.

No other team has maintained these stats over a full ISL season, making Mohun Bagan a daunting prospect for any defence.

East Bengal are winless in their last eight ISL meetings with Mohun Bagan, leaking at least two goals in each encounter.

Bruzon will become the second East Bengal manager to face Mohun Bagan in his first ISL game.

The Red and Gold Brigade have historically struggled in managerial debuts in the ISL, and Bruzon will look to break this trend.