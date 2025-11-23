East Bengal bow out of AFC Women’s Champions League

Wuhan: East Bengal were on Sunday eliminated from the AFC Women’s Champions League group stage after suffering a 0-3 thrashing at the hands of PFC Nasaf of Uzbekistan here.

Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva (18th and 90+8) struck a brace while Zarina Norboeva found the target in the 52nd minute.

East Bengal ended their debut campaign with three points, which will not be enough for them to advance as one of the two best third-placed teams.

The Moshal Girls had earlier defeated Bam Khatoon FC of Iran 3-1 and lost 0-2 to Wuhan Jiangda FC of China in Group B.

The win moved the Uzbekistan side to four points, guaranteeing them a spot in the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Nasaf controlled the game from the opening whistle, with Nilufar Kudratova driving into the box in the fifth minute but taking just too long to make up her mind, allowing Anoma Opoku to close her down.

The Nasaf captain was more decisive in the 18th minute with the same run into the box, this time picking out Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva for the tap-in.

The goal lifted pressure off the Uzbekistan side as they started to play free-flowing football with only the crossbar denying efforts from Zarina Mamatkarimova and Gulzoda Amirova.

On the backfoot for much of the first half, East Bengal finally managed a shot on target in the 39th minute, but Fazila Ikwaput’s free-kick was well read by Nasaf custodian Maftuna Jonimqulova.

Nasaf kept a tight grip on the game after the interval, extending their lead after seven minutes through Zarina Norboeva, who was at the right place at the right time to steer home Lyudmila Karachik’s cross. agencies

East Bengal had an opportunity to pull a goal back in the 61st minute after Amnah Nababi played Soumya Guguloth through on goal, but the latter struck the ball straight at Jonimqulova.

The bar came to East Bengal’s rescue for the third time in the match in the 66th minute when another Karachik cross, after an excellent dribble, was flicked on by Khabibullaeva past Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, only to be denied by the woodwork.