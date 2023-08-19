Dutee banned for four years, will lodge appeal

New Delhi: Well known sprinter Dutee Chand has earned the dubious tag of being the fastest junkie as she flunked two dope tests recently. According to the NADA (National Anti Doping Agency), an independent arm of the Government of India, Dutee has been banned for four years, starting January 3, 2023. She tested positive, twice, for Selective Androgen Receptor Modules (SARM).



According to the chairman of the Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) Chaitanya Mahajan, all competitive results of Dutee Chand, effective December 5, 2022, shall be annulled. That was the day her test samples were taken by NADA.

The ADDP noted: “The athlete though has satisfied the panel with the source of ingestion of the prohibited substance but was not able to establish the no significant fault or negligence.” In simple terms, what the Anti Doping Panel observed was that Dutee Chand had not done due diligence while taking the medicine. Instead of consulting a doctor, she had taken the medicine containing a banned substance from a physio.

The athlete (Dutee) also did not check the table of content and what the medicine contained.

For its part, the Athletics Federation of India has said it is in no way linked to what Dutee Chand has taken and is undergoing.

She has not been a part of national camps for a long time. Even in good times, she was training under her own coach, Ramesh.

Dutee won a double silver medal at the last

Asian Games in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia in the 100m and 200m events.