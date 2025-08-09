Durand Cup: NEU in quarters

Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC defeated 1 Ladakh FC 2-0 while defending champions NorthEast United FC recorded a 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong FC to reach the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand

Cup on Friday.

At Shillong, Alaaeddine Ajaraie’s double strike powered the defending champions NorthEast United FC to a 2-1 victory over Shillong Lajong FC. With this win, NEU qualified for the last eight with a game to spare as they have a better head-to-head record against Shillong Lajong.