Durand Cup: Namdhari stun Indian Air Force 4-2

Kolkata: Namdhari FC continued their winning run with a commanding 4-2 victory over Indian Air Force football team to go on top of Group A at the 134th Durand Cup here on Sunday.

Samuel K opened the scoring for the Airmen in the 7th minute, but Namdhari responded with goals from Cledson Dasilva (penalty, 37th), Amandeep Singh (45th), and second-half strikes from Dharmpreet Singh (60th) and substitute Seilenthang Lotjem (74th) to secure all three points..

Despite a late goal from Sankit in the 78th minute, the Airmen could not mount a comeback at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).