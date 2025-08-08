Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting soar on

Kolkata: Mohammedan Sporting Club ended their Durand Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, producing a dominant all-round display to ease past BSF FT 3-0 in a Group match here on Thursday.

From the outset, the Kolkata Giants looked determined to bounce back from their first two defeats and it took them just five minutes to get on the scoresheet. A penalty was coolly converted by their experienced player Sajal Bag, who showed composure under pressure to give his side an early lead.

The early goal rattled BSF FT, and Mohammedan took full advantage.

After a powerful strike was saved by goalkeeper Harpreet Singh, Mohammedan capitalised on the rebound with a swift and ruthless finish from Maxion, doubling their advantage and sending their supporters into frenzy in the 21st minute.

The attacking intent didn’t waver as the half progressed, with the midfield trio orchestrating smart passing patterns and stretching the BSF defense.

In the day’s first match, in Imphal, NEROCA FC and Indian Navy FT played out a hard-fought goalless draw in their Group F outing to

earn a point each. agencies