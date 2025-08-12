Durand Cup: Indian Navy enter quarters

Imphal: Late strikes by Pintu Mahata and Sreyas V. ensured Indian Navy FT bounce back from a one-goal deficit to overcome local side TRAU FC 2-1 and book their spot in the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup here on Tuesday.

TRAU took the lead in the 29th minute through Moirangthem Nelson Singh but the equaliser in the 87th minute by Pintu and the winning goal by Sreyas in the third minute of injury time ensured the Navy men finish on top of Group F with seven points ahead of Real Kashmir FC who finished their campaign with six points. It was end to end action in the first quarter of the match with Indian Navy showing urgency and attacking with purpose.

The attacking trio of Vijay Marandi, Roshan Panna and Sreyas VG combined well with midfielders Pintu and J. Vijay to trouble the TRAU defence but the home side showed promise on the counter attacks, using the space left by the Navy men who committed numbers in attack.

TRAU took the lead against the run of play. Jenish Singh found Yumnam Monis Singh with a long ball above the head of right

back Deny Singh.