Durand Cup: Indian Navy beat Real Kashmir

Imphal: Indian Navy edged past a more fancied Real Kashmir FC 2-1 in a closely contested Group F encounter of the Durand Cup, here on Friday.

Goals from Vijay Marandi (6th min) and Sreyas V G (70th min) ensured full points for the Sailors, while Franck William Sessegnon’s 64th-minute strike proved to be a consolation for the Snow Leopards.

Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour FC continued their winning run with a commanding 8-1 victory over BSF Football Club in a Group B clash here on Friday.

Brazilian striker Clayton Silva starred with four goals (2’, 35’, 71’, 90+3’) while Slovenian forward Luka Majcen netted a brace (7’, 39’). Paul (53’) and Jobby Justin (67’) added to the tally. BSF FC’s lone goal came from Kishori in the 90th minute.

With the emphatic win, Diamond Harbour FC moved to the top of Group B with six points and +7 goal difference from two matches, ahead of the crucial clash against Mohun Bagan on August 9.

The I-League 2 champions needed just two minutes to make their intentions clear, as Silva opened the scoring with a composed right footed finish off a Jobby Justin cross.