Durand Cup: EB to face South United in opener

Kolkata: East Bengal FC will face South United FC of Bengaluru in the opening match of the 134th edition of Durand Cup football tournament at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on July 23.

The final of the tournament, which will feature 43 matches across six cities, will be held on August 23. The 24 participating teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each. Each will face the other three once in the group stage.