Durand Cup: EB look to end Diamond Harbour’s run

Kolkata: A reinvigorated East Bengal will fancy their chances when they face tournament debutants Diamond Harbour FC in the semi-finals of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament here on Wednesday.

The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

East Bengal qualified for the semifinals after their 2-1 quarterfinal derby victory over arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, while debutants Diamond Harbour FC stunned ISL side Jamshedpur FC with a commanding 2-0 victory to book their spot in the last-four stage.

Under head coach Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal have transformed from a side that struggled in recent derbies to one brimming with confidence and tactical sharpness.

The Spanish tactician finally broke the jinx of not winning a Kolkata Derby since his appointment and now sets his sights on extending this remarkable journey.

Bruzon acknowledged the unique challenge that awaits his team, understanding that Diamond Harbour’s fearless approach and tournament momentum make them dangerous opponents.

“We face Diamond Harbour, a team that has shown incredible spirit throughout this tournament,” Bruzon said.

“They are debutants, but they play without fear, and that makes them very dangerous. We’ve had a good result in the quarterfinals, but now we must show the same intensity and focus.” East Bengal’s journey to the semi-finals has been nothing short of spectacular.