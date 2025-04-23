Dube to hand over Rs 70k to youngsters

new delhi: In a heart-warming gesture, India all-rounder Shivam Dube on Tuesday promised to provide Rs 70,000 each to 10 budding athletes from Tamil Nadu.

Dube, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, made the touching decision during the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association’s awards and scholarships

Dube’s reward was in addition to the scholarship of Rs 30,000 given by the TNSJA.

“When I was travelling from the team hotel to this venue, Dr Baba (TNCA secretary), told me that it was an effort to help some of the youngsters over here. So, this is truly encouraging for all the young athletes,” said Dube during the function also attended by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.