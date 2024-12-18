Dropped from Mumbai’s squad, Shaw despondent

new delhi: Out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday dropped from Mumbai’s squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy as his fortunes continued to nosedive, forcing the beleaguered player to ask “what more do I have to see?”

The tournament begins on December 21. He was dropped in the middle of Ranji Trophy league stage on fitness and disciplinary grounds, before returning for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) that Mumbai won. He also went unsold at the IPL auction in November.

“Tell me God, what more do I have to see? If 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126 (in Vijay Hazare), I’m not good enough. But I will keep my faith in you and, hopefully, people still believe in me, because I will come back for sure. Om Sai Ram,” Shaw wrote on Instagram.