Dream debut for Williams as India avenge Asia Cup loss to Hong Kong

Kochi: Australian-born Ryan Williams made a dream India debut as his fourth-minute strike set up the home side’s 2-1 win over Hong Kong in an inconsequential Asian Cup qualifying round match here on Tuesday.

Akash Mishra scored the other goal for India in the 50th minute, also his first international strike, to help the Khalid Jamil-coached side notch their first victory of the third round of the qualifiers.

Already out of contention for the continental showpiece, India ended their campaign with five points -- from one win and two draws -- and at the bottom of Group C.

Everton Camargo pulled one back for Hong Kong in the 65th minute.

India had lost to Hong Kong 0-1 in the first leg on June 10 last year in Kowloon. Singapore, who beat Bangladesh 1-0 at home earlier in the day, qualified for the 2027 Asian Cup as Group C toppers with 14 points from six matches.

Williams slotted home with a first time right footer into the back of the net after a brilliant low delivery into the middle by Manvir Singh to give the big Kochi crowd a wonderful moment to cheer in just the fourth minute.

Williams was included in the squad after FIFA cleared his change of association, paving the way for the 31-year-old winger to represent India at the senior international level. He had earlier been part of India’s preparatory camp for the Bangladesh match but missed out on the lineup due to pending documentation.

It was also his international debut as he has not played for Australia in an official senior match. He represented Australia at the youth level, featuring in the 2012 AFC U-19 Championship and the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

A versatile attacker currently playing for Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, Williams relinquished his Australian passport last year to play for India.

Williams was substituted in the 67th minute as he limped out of the ground.

Minutes later, Anwar Ali was also taken off after on-field medical attention.

It was the fastest goal scored by a debutant for India, surpassing the previous record of sixth-minute strikes by K Appalaraju against Ceylon (Sri Lanka) in a pre-Olympics match in Colombo in 1963 and Mehtab Hossain against Nepal in the 2005 SAFF Cup in Karachi.

The home side played with confidence after taking the lead, enjoying majority of possession and looking assured on the ball and dictating the tempo. Manvir Singh then delivered a searching cross towards Lallianzuala Chhangte inside the box, but a Hong Kong defender cleared the danger.