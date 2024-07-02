Dravid reveals call from Rohit after ODI WC heartbreak urging him to continue

Bridgetown: Had he not received a phone call from India skipper Rohit Sharma, requesting him to continue after the ODI World Cup final defeat, Rahul Dravid wouldn’t have been a part of history, outgoing head coach revealed in his farewell speech post T20 trophy win.

Dravid’s tenure had ended with the ODI World Cup after India lost to Australia in the final despite a 10-match winning run, but the coaching staff got an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup.

While Dravid has not reapplied for the role after India’s second T20 World Cup win, he mentioned Rohit’s role in urging him to continue as the coach during his speech in the Kensington Oval dressing room after the team’s win on Saturday.

“Ro, thank you very much for making that call to me November and asking to continue,” Dravid said in a video shared by BCCI on Tuesday.

“I think it’s been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and everyone of you, but Ro, also thanks for the time… there is a lot of time we have to chat, we have to discuss, we have to agree, we have to disagree at times, but thank you so very much,” Dravid said as Rohit laughed shyly.

Dravid said he was short of words but praised the team for putting up a collective show and celebrate the achievement of winning the World Cup.

“I’m really short of words but all I just want to say is thank you to everyone for making me a part of what is an incredible memory,” he said.

“All of you will remember these moments. We always say, it is not about the runs, it is not about the wickets, you never remember your career but you remember moments like this, so let’s really enjoy,” Dravid said.

The former India skipper praised the squad for playing as a team and crossing the line and showing ‘resilience’ despite falling short of the goal a few times in the past.

“I could not be more proud of you guys, to come back the way you did, the way you fought, the way we worked as a team… the resilience.

There has been some disappointment over the years where we have come close, we have never been able to cross the line,” he said.

“But what this bunch of boys has done, what all of you have done, what everyone in the support staff has done, the hard work that we put in, the sacrifices that we made… the whole country is really really proud of

each and everyone of you and what you have achieved, and all of you should be,” Dravid added.