Down and out

Milan: The 5-0 rout by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final was Simone Inzaghi’s final match in charge of Inter Milan.

“The time has come for me to say goodbye to this club after a run of four years during which I gave everything,” Inzaghi wrote in a letter to Inter fans on the club website Tuesday.

The loss to PSG on Saturday marked the most lopsided defeat in the 70-year history of major European finals.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is reportedly trying to lure Inzaghi with an offer of more than $23 million per season.

Inzaghi coached Inter to the Serie A title last year, and was also in charge when the Nerazzurri lost the 2023 Champions League title to Manchester City.

He was at Inter for exactly four years and had one more season remaining on his contract. It’s unclear now who will coach Inter at the Club World Cup in the United States starting June 14. Inter opens against Monterrey on June 17 — a day before Al-Hilal opens against Real Madrid.

There has been speculation that Inter would go after Cesc Fabregas, who coached Como to a 10th-place finish in Serie A.

Inter finished second in the Italian league last month, one point behind champion Napoli.

Inter was in the running for a treble until it lost to city rival AC Milan in the Italian Cup semifinals in April. Having also been beaten by Milan in the Italian Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia in January, the Nerazzurri didn’t win a trophy this season.

The coaching change is just one of many managerial moves among the top Italian teams this offseason.