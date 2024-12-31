Doubles trouble

Brisbane: Exchanging smiles, laughs and flashy shots, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios teamed up in doubles on Monday as they both returned to the court in preparation for the Australian Open.

The two former Wimbledon final opponents reached the second round of the Brisbane International with a 6-4 6-7(4) 10-8 win against Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies.

It was Kyrgios’ first match in 18 months due to wrist and knee injuries, while Djokovic missed the season-ending ATP Finals last month with an unspecified injury. They had the crowd on their feet several times at Pat Rafter Arena, including when Djokovic flicked an around-the-net backhand winner during the first set. Djokovic then turned to point at a grinning Kyrgios, who slapped Djokovic’s outstretched hand in celebration.

“That’s just an iconic Novak moment. The way the guy moves around the court, I’ve never moved like that in my life. I was just loving it,” said Krygios, who treated the crowd to some shot-making of his own. When Kygrios won another point following another extravagant shot — playing the ball between his legs, known as a tweener — he jogged proudly around the court with a grinning Djokovic chasing after him.

Then, after Kyrgios sealed the win with an ace, the pair jumped in the air to chest-bump each other.

“We tried to get the crowd on our side,” Djokovic said. “Get that energy and just use it for some good tennis.”

Kyrgios lost to Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final, but the 29-year-old Australian had not played tennis since June 2023.

"This injury has been brutal for me so I wasn't taking any of this for granted," Kyrgios said afterward in a courtside interview. "I don't know how many Aussie summers I've got left so I was just looking around and loving the energy and just so happy to be back out here."

Meawhile, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka made a winning return to the court after an almost three month absence Monday in the first round of the ASB tennis classic in Auckland, undeterred by protests outside the stadium against her Israeli opponent.

Osaka beat qualifier Lina Glushko 6-4 6-4 in a tight contest in her first match since October when a back injury at the China Open

ended her 2024 season.