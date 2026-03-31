Doué scores 2 as France down Colombia

Landover: Désiré Doué scored a pair of goals and France defeated Colombia 3-1 on Sunday as both teams prepare for the men’s World Cup this summer.

Marcus Thuram also scored for the French before an announced crowd of 60,734 at Northwest Stadium, home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

After starting in France’s 2-1 victory over Brazil earlier this week, Kylian Mbappe came in as a substitute in the 78th minute. He remains a goal away from matching France’s all-time goal scoring record, held by Olivier Giroud with 57 goals. Mbappe was working his way back after a knee injury that has sidelined him in matches for his club team, Real Madrid.

Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike both scored against Brazil on Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Bremer scored a late goal for Brazil.

Les Bleus, the World Cup winners in 1998 and 2018, have not dropped a match since last June and are ranked second in the FIFA rankings. Colombia, ranked No. 13, was coming off a 2-1 loss to Croatia in Orlando,

Florida, on Thursday.