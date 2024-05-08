Dortmund beat PSG 1-0 to reach Champions League final

Paris: London’s calling, but not for Kylian Mbappe.

When Borussia Dortmund’s players rushed over to their fans wearing yellow “London 24” T-shirts and joined in the celebrations after knocking out Paris Saint-Germain to reach the Champions League final on Tuesday, Mbappe had long left the field.

Wembley Stadium on June 1 is the final stop on Dortmund’s quest for the Champions League trophy, by which time Mbappe will have played his last game for PSG having failed to win the trophy the club’s cash-rich Qatari owners so crave.

Central defender Mats Hummels headed Dortmund into the final as the German team won 1-0 at PSG.

Moments after Warren Zaire-Emery missed an open goal for PSG, Hummels rose unchallenged to head in Julian Brandt’s corner from the left in the 50th minute.

Dortmund advanced 2-0 on aggregate and largely contained Mbappe, who is leaving at the end of the season.

PSG exerted late pressure.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel palmed away Mbappé’s low shot, then pushed Mbappé’s deflected close-range effort onto the crossbar with a superb one-handed save. The Parc des Princes crowd groaned when midfielder Vitinha’s thumping 25-meter strike rattled the woodwork. Coach Edin Terzic’s team will play either record 14-time champion Real Madrid or six-time winner Bayern Munich on June 1 at Wembley Stadium. Madrid and Bayern drew 2-2 in the first leg and play on Wednesday.

“Extremely proud. I’m very happy,” Terzic said. “We beat a team like PSG two times and we again kept a clean sheet. We started really well and kept them away from the goal.”

Dortmund is on course for its second Champions League trophy after winning in 1997 and a third European trophy, having won the now defunct UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1966.