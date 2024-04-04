Doping: India records highest number of adverse findings among countries with 2000 or more tests

New Delhi: India registered the highest percentage of failed dope tests among countries which tested more than 2000 samples with South Africa being second in the 2022 Testing Figures Report released by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

India tested 3865 samples (urine, and blood combined) during the recorded period, of which 125 returned adverse analytical findings. This amounts to 3.2 per cent of the samples, the WADA said in its report released late on Wednesday.

In terms of number of samples tested, India was 11th on the list but the number of doping violations were higher than major sporting nations like Russia (85), USA (84), Italy (73) and France (72).

South Africa returned the next highest percentage of adverse findings -- 2.9 per cent from 2033 tested samples.

The third place was taken by Kazakhstan with 1.9 per cent of its testing

pool of 2174 samples returning adverse findings.

The fourth highest percentage came from Norway and the USA. While the USA tested 6782 samples, Norway’s count was 2075.

China tested the highest number of samples -- 19,228 -- during the period with an adverse findings percentage of 0.2 per cent.