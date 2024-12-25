Doordarshan announced as official broadcast partner for Hockey India League

New Delhi: The national broadcaster of India, DD, has decided to partner with the Hockey India League to make IndiaKaGame—Hockey—a household celebration and hockey players a household name in the country.

Hockey India League (HIL), is set to commence on 28th December.

Renowned for its legacy of promoting Indian sports, Doordarshan will bring the action of HIL to millions of viewers across the country.

The league will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams, competing across Rourkela and Ranchi, showcasing top-tier talent from India and across the globe.

The addition of the women’s league underscores Hockey India’s commitment to advancing gender inclusivity in sports and promoting women’s hockey on a grand stage.

Going forward, all Hockey India National Championships across various categories, as well as all hockey events in India owned by Hockey India, will be telecast on DD.