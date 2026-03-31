‘Don’t want unwated stories’

mumbai: India’s T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav playing as an impact substitute in the Mumbai Indians’ IPL opener here was a precautionary measure due to a niggle he is nursing, said head coach Mahela Jayawardene, insisting that there are no “unwanted stories” to be found in this.

Suryakumar did not field for MI in their first match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders and scored an 8-ball 16 during a brief stay in the middle as the hosts hammered KKR by 6 wickets to record their highest successful run chase in IPL history here on Sunday.

“I hope we don’t create unwanted stories (here), the camp is happy. He had an extra couple of days (off that) he wanted,” Jayawardene told reporters. “So please don’t create any stories. I have to take precautions.”