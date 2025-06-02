Don't want to play for selfish reasons: Maxwell retires from ODIs to focus on T20 cricket

Melbourne: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Monday retired from ODIs to focus on next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, saying that he did not want to "play for selfish reasons" given how his body has been struggling to hold up. The 36-year-old explosive batter and often underestimated off-spin bowler played 149 ODI matches for Australia including what is regarded by many the greatest one-day innings of all-time.

Maxwell came in against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup with his side reeling at 7-91. In a high-pressure situation and battling severe cramps in searing heat, he smashed 201 off just 128 balls to snatch victory from jaws of defeat. Australia went on to win the World Cup, beating favourites India in Ahmedabad. "I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how body was reacting to the conditions. I had a good chat with (Chair of Selectors) George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward," he told the 'Final Word Podcast'. "We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him 'I don't think I am going to make that, it's time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own'."

Maxwell had recently returned from an IPL stint with Punjab Kings that was cut short by a broken finger. "I always said I wasn't going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn't want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons," said the explosive batter. Maxwell’s strike rate of 126 is the second highest in ODI cricket, behind only the West Indian heavy hitter Andre Russell. He has four hundreds and 23 half centuries along with 77 wickets. "Maxwell has made the decision to prioritise his preparation for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the Big Bash League and his other global commitments," Cricket Australia said in a statement. Maxwell played many incredible games across his decorated one-day career which included two ODI World Cup wins. The announcement marks second significant retirement of an Australian team member following Marcus Stoinis' decision to quit ODI cricket earlier this year. "I think back to right at the start I was picked ahead of my time and out of the blue. I was just proud just to be playing a couple of games for Australia. I thought I was just going to have that," said Maxwell reflecting on his ODI career. "Since then, I have been able to go through the up and downs of being dropped, being brought back, playing in a few World Cups and being a part of some great teams." Todd Greenberg, CA Chief Executive congratulated Maxwell an exciting and influential one day international career. "Glenn's ballistic batting has lit up the cricket world and been one of the cornerstones of Australia's continued success in the 50 over game, including his heroic role in the 2023 World Cup triumph," he said. "As with other greats of the game, crowds have flocked to grounds just to watch Glenn bat and children have been inspired to pick up a bat after seeing him put opposition attacks to the sword with a breathtaking array of shots."

Former Australia captain and current chief selector George Bailey too spoke glowingly of Maxwell. "Glenn will be known as one of the one-day game’s most dynamic players, who had key roles in two ODI World Cup victories. "His level of natural talent and skill is remarkable. Fortunately, he still has much to offer Australia in the T20 format. All things going well he will be pivotal in the next 12 months as we build toward the World Cup early next year," said Bailey.