Don’t try to do something that you’re not: Coach Gillespie

Lahore: Pakistan’s new head coach Jason Gillespie wants his “gifted” players to stay “authentic” and not alter their game style to suit a specific method, saying they just need to stay positive and aggressive to go through the grind of Test cricket.

Pakistan on Sunday appointed former Australia pace bowler Gillespie as coach of the men’s Test side and also roped in former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten, who guided India to ODI World title in 2011, for guidance in white-ball format.

The 49-year-old Gillespie, who coached Yorkshire to the County Championship title in 2014 and 2015, has signed a two-year contract.

“I simply want the Pakistan cricket team to play the style of cricket that’s going to suit them; for me, that’s important. My philosophy is - don’t try to be something that you’re not!” Gillespie was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board podcast.

“You’ve got to be authentic in how you go about it. I will go out there and say: just be positive, aggressive, entertaining. Play with a smile on your faces and entertain our fans.

“There are going to be times when you have to grind it out, and that’s what Test cricket is. It’s a test of your skills, mental capacity, and patience. There are times to attack and times to soak up some periods of cricket from the opposition,” he said.

Gillespie, who represented Australia in 71 Tests and 97 ODIs, picking up 259 and 142 wickets respectively, said Pakistan boast of skillful players but consistency is something which they need to work upon.

“If we can be as consistent as we can, then hopefully, the scoreboard will look after itself, and we can pick up some wins. Watching Pakistan play from afar, I know they are very gifted and skillful players.