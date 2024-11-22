‘Don’t look at captaincy as a post but responsibility’

Perth: Jasprit Bumrah has always loved responsibility and taking on tough jobs which is why he is relishing the prospect of leading India against fierce rivals Australia in a much-anticipated Test series opener in their backyard.

This is the second time that Bumrah will captain the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma after the Edgbaston Test against England in 2022, and the 30-year-old would like to skin the cat in his own way.

“I don’t look at captaincy as a post but I have always loved responsibility,” Bumrah said at a press conference ahead of the first Test.

“I wanted to do the tough job since I was a child. You want to do things and get thrown in tough scenarios, this adds a new challenge for me,” India’s pace spearhead said, summing up his feelings about leadership.

He knows it is for only one Test match and as much as he tried to portray that he wants to be in the present, there was no denying that he would want a leadership role in future.

“Obviously, I won’t be telling Rohit ki main kar leta hoon (I would do this) (laughs). He is our captain and he is doing a wonderful job and right now it’s one game and you don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” Bumrah tried to put things on record.