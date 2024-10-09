Dominant Australia crush New Zealand by 60 runs

Sharjah: Australia’s batters provided their experienced bowling unit with sufficient runs to

defend on a slow wicket and register a comprehensive 60-run win over New Zealand in the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Opener Beth Mooney top-scored with a 32-ball 40 as Australia posted a challenging 148 for eight. Ellyse Perry chipped in with a 24-ball 30, after Alyssa Healy contributed 26 in 20 deliveries at the top of the order.

In reply, New Zealand were all out for 88 in 19.2 overs with Megan Schutt returning excellent figures of 3/3 in 3.2 overs.

Annabel Sutherland (3/21) and Sophie Molineux (2/15) were the other major wicket-takers for

Australia.

With this result, Australia grabbed the top spot in Group A with two wins from as many as matches.

Opting to bat, six-time winners Australia were off to a fine start with Healy and Beth Mooney adding 41 runs for the first wicket in just 5.2 overs.