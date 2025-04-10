Djokovic’s wait for title No. 100 continues

Monaco: Novak Djokovic’s latest bid to win a 100th career title ended Wednesday in another shock defeat to a familiar face.

Alejandro Tabilo, who handed the 24-time Grand Slam champion a surprising loss at the Italian Open last year, beat Djokovic 6-3 6-4 in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters. Djokovic, who recently lost the Miami Open final to Jakub Mensik, turns 38 next month — shortly before the French Open starts in May.

Defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz earlier started his clay-court season by rallying to a 3-6 6-0 6-1 victory over Francisco Cerundolo in the second round. The second-seeded Alcaraz was coming off a surprising loss to Belgian veteran David Goffin in his first match at the Miami Open. Another upset seemed possible when Cerundolo, ranked No. 22, took the first set but Alcaraz dominated the rest of the match and converted five of his seven break points across the second and third sets.