Djokovic to meet Fritz in Shanghai SFs

Shanghai: Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz advanced to a semifinal matchup at the Shanghai Masters on Friday.

Four-time champion Djokovic fought back from a set down to beat Czech player Jakub Mensik 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Mensik, ranked 65th, won a first-set tiebreaker but the 24-time Grand Slam winner hit right back by dominating the second set.

Mensik had 17 aces, but he also made six double-faults and 32 unforced errors. It was their first career meeting.

Fritz earlier reached his fifth Masters semifinal with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 victory over David Goffin of Belgium.

The 26-year-old American was in control throughout the 82-minute encounter and converted three of his seven break points.

“I feel like sometimes it takes a couple of matches to find my routines, to find what feels good and what is working for me,” Fritz said.