Djokovic overcomes mid-match lapse to beat Dimitrov at Italian Open; Swiatek wins

ROME: Novak Djokovic’s clay-court game is still a work in progress.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had to overcome a mid-match lapse before beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 on Sunday to reach the fourth round of the Italian Open.

Struggling with his footwork, complaining about the conditions of the clay on Campo Centrale and protesting line calls, Djokovic lost four consecutive games to hand the second set to Dimitrov, who won 12 straight points at one point during that stretch.

But Djokovic raised his game when it counted most, broke Dimitrov in the opening game of the third, and improved to 11-1 in his career against the Bulgarian.

“The crowd got into it and kind of got behind him and of course with the energy of the place, the (entire) match changed,” Djokovic said. “I dropped my level a bit. But luckily I managed to find it right away in the first game, make that crucial break and kind of shape the momentum to my side. So I’m really pleased with the way I closed out the match.” Returning from three weeks off because of a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow, Djokovic is aiming for a seventh title in Rome. He’s also preparing for the French Open, which starts in two weeks. In his previous two tournaments on red clay, Djokovic had consecutive early exits — results that mean he will lose the No. 1 ranking after this tournament to Carlos Alcaraz again. He was also tested by Tomas Martin Etcheverry in his opener in Rome.

Earlier, two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek swept aside Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 to extend her winning streak at the Foro Italico to 13 matches.

Having routed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 6-0 in her opening match after a bye in the first round, Swiatek has now dropped just two games over four sets.