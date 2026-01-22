Djokovic one away from historic 400 Grand Slam victories

new delhi: The magic of Novak Djokovic continues at the Australian Open. At 38, when fans wonder whether his body can still withstand the grind, the 10-time champion in Melbourne produced a rich tapestry of tennis to crush qualifier Francesco Maestrelli 6-3 6-2 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena. This was the Serbian’s 101st win at Melbourne Park and his 399th victory overall in Grand Slam matches.



Yet, Djokovic is not just about numbers. There is a deeply human side to him, reflected in the modest way he defines success. He speaks not only about his tennis but also about how much he is enjoying the game and cherishing time with his family.

“I didn’t know much about him (Maestrelli) until yesterday actually… it happens more often than not these days for me,” Novak said. “Respect is always there, and you don’t underestimate anyone,” he added. “He’s got a big serve, he’s got a big game. Obviously, he’s still lacking experience on the big stage, but he’s got the game to go far and to rise high in the rankings, so I wish him that.”

Then came a reflection on how fortunate the winner of 24 Grand Slam titles feels, particularly when speaking about the role his family plays and how grateful he is to still be competing at the highest level. He even joked that Stan Wawrinka—who is likely playing his final season on the tour—is two years older than him.

Despite not having played competitive matches for two months, Djokovic’s off-season preparation has clearly been robust. With windy conditions in Melbourne this week, he feels the work has paid off. “It’s paying off, the work I’ve done in the off-season,” he said. “I’m really happy I’m able to play this way, considering the lack of competitive matches for more than two months.”