Djokovic hopes to play into his 40s like good friend Brady

Riyadh: Novak Djokovic has already learned a lot from NFL great Tom Brady. And having seen Brady play well into his 40s, the 36-year-old Djokovic now hopes he can do the same.

Djokovic holds the men’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles but isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, as he prepares to compete for a record 11th Australian Open title next month. And while Roger Federer has retired and

Rafael Nadal missed nearly all of 2023 with injuries, Djokovic is hoping he has several more years left at the top.

After all, Brady who was on hand in Djokovic’s box to watch the Serbian star win this year’s French Open final won his seventh Super Bowl ring at the age of 43.

“Tom Brady is a great example of a champion in his sport and someone that has had such a great career and longevity,” Djokovic said at an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.