Djokovic eases past Norrie to send Serbia to Davis Cup semi-finals

Malaga: Novak Djokovic became the outright most successful Serbian player in the history of the Davis Cup as he took his nation to the semi-final for the second time in three years with his 21st straight singles victory on Thursday. The top-ranked Djokovic beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to give Serbia a 2-0 victory over Great Britain and set up a last-four encounter with Jannik Sinner’s Italy on Saturday in the top team event in men’s tennis.

“Playing for your country is always the greatest pressure and motivation,” Djokovic said. “After a long season, we can feel it in the legs. Now we play Italy. They are a very strong nation. We are going to fight and leave it all out on the court.” It was a record 44th Davis Cup match win overall for Djokovic, moving him one ahead of Nenad Zimonjic. Djokovic now has 40 singles wins for his country.

The Italians beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the other quarter-final match on Thursday to reach the semi-final for the second straight season. Sinner kept Italy alive by winning his singles match and he then successfully teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego in the doubles. Djokovic’s last singles loss in the Davis Cup was when he retired against Juan Martin del Potro in Serbia’s 2011 semi-final defeat against Argentina. Djokovic’s last loss in a completed singles match in the Davis Cup was in 2009.

He is finishing the season in impressive form, having won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title in a final against Sinner.The 36-year-old Djokovic won three Grand Slam titles this year to take his record tally to 24 overall.

He never struggled against Norrie, the top-ranked British player, breaking serve once in each set at the Martin Carpena arena. He didn’t face a break point in the entire match. Djokovic, who now has a 44-14 Davis Cup record, appeared annoyed by the behavior of a section of the nearly 5,000 British fans. After the match, he told them to “shut up” and “be quiet” as they began drumming during his on-court interview.

“Learn how to respect players, learn how to behave yourself,” he said. In the first singles match, Miomir Kecmanovic beat Jack Draper 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6). Britain, a 10-time Davis Cup champion, was seeking its first semi-final appearance in four years. It was depleted by the injuries of Andy Murray and Dan Evans.

Without Djokovic, Serbia did not make it past the quarter-final stage last year. It lost to Croatia in the 2021 semi-final. Serbia’s lone Davis Cup title came with a squad led by Djokovic in 2010.

The Netherlands got the first point when Botic van de Zandschulp saved three match points in the final tiebreaker to beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (6) 6-3 7-6 (7) in a thrilling opening singles that lasted nearly 3 hours.